LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,517 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of LKQ worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

