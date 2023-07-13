Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.15

Shares of Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.15 and traded as high as C$62.50. Logistec shares last traded at C$62.00, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.
Logistec Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45.
Logistec Company Profile
Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Logistec
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Logistec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.