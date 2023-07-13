London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,967 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,900 ($127.36) to GBX 9,967 ($128.23) in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LDNXF opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $113.92.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.