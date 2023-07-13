Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 159,321 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,321 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.63% of Canada Goose worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,882,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,106,000 after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,144,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after acquiring an additional 818,868 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,234,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,693 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Price Performance

NYSE:GOOS opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Canada Goose Profile

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.