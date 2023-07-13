Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 16,167 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 557,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $35.23 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

