Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 173,387 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,387 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.