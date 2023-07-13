Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 77 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of NVR worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.

NVR stock opened at $6,348.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,925.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,492.41. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,392.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $116.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

