Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 125,612 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,547,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.08. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

