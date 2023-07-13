Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,739 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of D opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

