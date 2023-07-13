Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.41% of Enerplus worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.18 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. Analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

