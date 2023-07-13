Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $12.38 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,435.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

