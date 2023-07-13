Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $12.55 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 580,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,871 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Dropbox worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,997,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $114,765.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,560 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $12,901,259.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $206,997,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 708,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,949,797. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

