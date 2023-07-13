Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

