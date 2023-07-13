Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Hasbro worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,232,000 after acquiring an additional 286,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $64.89 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Argus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

