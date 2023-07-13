Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,566 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,503,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,952,000 after acquiring an additional 361,341 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 342.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 44,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.88 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of -330.95, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

