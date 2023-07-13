Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $9.89 Million Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Life Storage worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 728.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

NYSE LSI opened at $135.73 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.37%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

