Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

