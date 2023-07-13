Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

NYSE CLX opened at $155.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

