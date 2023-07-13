Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 24,242 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.4 %

FE stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About FirstEnergy



FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

