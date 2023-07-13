Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 990.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64,045 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Meritage Homes worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $4,459,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meritage Homes Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of research analysts have commented on MTH shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $142.36 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.60. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

