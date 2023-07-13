Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Price Performance

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

