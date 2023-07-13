Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,516 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.21% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

