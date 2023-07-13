Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 109,506 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,506 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

