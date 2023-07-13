Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 15,047 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,047 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 3.28% of Rackspace Technology worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

