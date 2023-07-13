Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 310,533 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.23% of MINISO Group worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in MINISO Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MINISO Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in MINISO Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.38. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.57%. Equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

