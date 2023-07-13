Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,579 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Ball worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co.

