Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $198.54 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $201.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

