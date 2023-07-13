Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.53

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 955,421 shares traded.

Marechale Capital Trading Up 8.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

