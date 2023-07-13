Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.45.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $445.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.57. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $462.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

