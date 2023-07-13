Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Masimo worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Masimo by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Masimo Price Performance

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $146.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.38.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.