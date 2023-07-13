McAdam LLC Buys 514 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE XOM opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $430.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

