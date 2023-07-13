McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.13

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.13 and traded as high as C$10.68. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$10.65, with a volume of 26,012 shares trading hands.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.96.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.80 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0471746 earnings per share for the current year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.