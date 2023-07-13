MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.26% of MGIC Investment worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,022,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,524,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.70 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

