Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.20 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

