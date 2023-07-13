Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,774 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.40.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.20 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

