Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $337.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

