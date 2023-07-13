Monument Capital Management Sells 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

