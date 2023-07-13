Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Morningstar worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 70.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 95,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $2,580,473.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,455,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,822,744.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $2,580,473.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,455,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,822,744.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $2,315,418.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,293,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,978,398.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,260,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $206.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.48 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 384.63%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

