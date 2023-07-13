MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised MTY Food Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

MTY Food Group stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

