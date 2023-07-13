MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

