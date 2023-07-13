Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1,685.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.