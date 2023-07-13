National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stake Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,231 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

NYSE:NSA opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

