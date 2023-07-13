New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,184,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Relic by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after buying an additional 193,655 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 410,931 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $90,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,184.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,199 shares of company stock worth $31,997,819. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. DA Davidson decreased their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

NEWR opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $86.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

(Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.