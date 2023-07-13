NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.73. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 274,014 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 116.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Further Reading

