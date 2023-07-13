NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $439.02 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 228.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.41.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

