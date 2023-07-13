NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $439.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.41.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

