NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $6,348.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,816.55 and a one year high of $6,392.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,925.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,492.41.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $116.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $54,520,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total transaction of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,520,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,863.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

