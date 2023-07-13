NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.30. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 688 shares.

NXT Energy Solutions Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

