OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 375.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,969 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of OneMain worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,009,000 after acquiring an additional 204,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in OneMain by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in OneMain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OMF. Northland Securities cut their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

OneMain Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OMF opened at $45.79 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

