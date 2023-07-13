Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $75.76

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.76 and traded as low as $72.92. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $73.05, with a volume of 4,483 shares trading hands.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Orient Overseas (International) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $22.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 52.77%. This is a positive change from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $12.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.